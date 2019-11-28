#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
BJP retains Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand

Updated : November 28, 2019 04:46 PM IST

Chandra Pant of the BJP polled 26,086 votes and Congress' Anju Lunthi 22,819 votes.
The BJP on Thursday retained the Pithoragarh assembly seat in Uttarakhand, defeating its nearest rival Congress by more than 3,000 votes. 
The bypoll to the seat was necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Prakash Pant in June, following which the party fielded his wife Chandra Pant.
