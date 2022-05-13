  • Home>
BJP rejigs Tripura unit as it prepares for 2023 legislative elections

With an eye on the 2023 assembly elections, the ruling BJP in Tripura announced a reorganisation of the party's ranks and frontal organisations. Bikash Debbarma, a senior tribal leader, was elected president of the party's ST Morcha. MP Rebati Tripura was replaced by him.

Rampada Jamatia was made the observer of the ST Morcha. The party also appointed 12 district observers and co-observers.
It also appointed eight observers for the party’s frontal organisations such as Janajati Morcha, Mohila Morcha, OBC Morcha, Yuva Morcha and Minority Morcha.
"This is routine exercise to distribute work among the party leaders. Obviously, it’s being done keeping in mind the next year’s assembly elections," BJP state president Manik Saha told .
