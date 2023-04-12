BJP releases second list of candidates for Karnataka elections

The BJP has released the second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The list has 23 names for the polls and comes after the first list named d189 candidates.

The BJP has released the second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The list has 23 names for the polls and comes after the first list of 189 candidates.

The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president J P Nadda earlier in the day to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The party has already named its candidate from the seat. Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.

"The Central Election Committee of the BJP has decided the names of 23 candidates, in the second list, for the ensuing general elections to the legislative assembly of Karnataka," the party said in a tweet.

According to the list, former Congress leader, Nagaraja Chabbi who joined BJP recently will contest from Kalghatgi.

The first list had created a lot of upset among leaders who were denied tickets to contest the elections. One of the key leaders who lost out on tickets was Laxman Savadi, former deputy chief minister of the state, who then decided to quit the BJP along with his supporters.

The BJP has targeted top leaders of the Congress, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, in selecting its candidates, hoping to keep their campaigning limited to their regions.

Filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20. Voting will be held on May 10 and counting of votes will be done on May 13.

