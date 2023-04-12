English
BJP releases second list of candidates for Karnataka elections

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 12, 2023 11:29:35 PM IST (Updated)

The BJP has released the second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The list has 23 names for the polls and comes after the first list named d189 candidates.

"The Central Election Committee of the BJP has decided the names of 23 candidates, in the second list, for the ensuing general elections to the legislative assembly of Karnataka," the party said in a tweet.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Apr 12, 2023 11:21 PM IST
