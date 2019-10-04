BJP releases 4th list of candidates for Maharashtra polls, Congress fields Ashish Deshmukh against Fadnavis
Updated : October 04, 2019 10:55 AM IST
Ashish Deshmukh and Devendra Fandavis will file their nomination papers in Nagpur on Friday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its fourth list of seven candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.
Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more