BJP releases 4th list of candidates for Maharashtra polls, Congress fields Ashish Deshmukh against Fadnavis

Updated : October 04, 2019 10:55 AM IST

Ashish Deshmukh and Devendra Fandavis will file their nomination papers in Nagpur on Friday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its fourth list of seven candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.
Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.
