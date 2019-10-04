BJP releases 4th list of candidates for Maharashtra polls, Congress fields Ashish Deshmukh against Fadnavis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its fourth list of seven candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. Of the seven names, one of the most prominent candidate is Rohini Khadse, the daughter of senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse. She would be contesting from her father's constituency Muktainagar.

The decision to field Rohini Khadse indicates that the party has succeeded in placating her father, who is one of its senior most leaders in the state but has been sidelined following charges of irregularities when he was a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

He had to resign as revenue minister in 2016.

Party sources said it was made clear to him that he would not be given ticket this time.

The fourth list also includes candidates for the Katol, Tumsar, Nashik East, Borivali, Ghatkopar East and Colaba Assembly seats.



Fourth list of BJP candidates for the ensuing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/lpTX9oSPug

— BJP (@BJP4India) October 4, 2019



BJP Central Committee has decided following names for the ensuing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra and Bye-Election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/atBlEJKmrZ

— BJP (@BJP4India) October 3, 2019

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are the main constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, which goes to polls on October 21.

Friday is the final day to file nominations to contest the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Candidates on a total of 150 seats have been announced.

In a separate development, the Congress on Thursday fielded former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh as its candidate from the Nagpur South West seat against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The name of Deshmukh, who is a strong supporter of the demand for a separate state of Vidarbha, was announced in the list of 19 candidates finalised on Thursday night.

His father Ranjit Deshmukh (former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief and a state minister) had been defeated by Fadnavis from Nagpur West constituency in the 2004 assembly election.

Deshmukh and Fandavis will file their nomination papers in Nagpur on Friday.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.