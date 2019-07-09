In association with
BJP received Rs 915 crore in corporate donations between 2016-18, Congress Rs 55 crore

Updated : July 09, 2019 04:02 PM IST

BJP’s Rs 915.596 crore came from 1731 corporate donors, while the Congress received its donations from 151 corporate donors.
CPI has the lowest share of corporate donations at 2 percent.
Electoral Trusts were the biggest donors to the national parties, contributing a total amount of Rs 488.42 crore.
