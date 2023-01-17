BJP President JP Nadda's term extended till June 2024 with eye on Lok Sabha polls

With Nadda set to lead the party during the Lok Sabha elections, he will be following the footsteps of his predecessor Amit Shah, whose tenure was also extended so as to allow him to spearhead the organisation during the 2019 polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary board meeting on Tuesday, January 17, extended the tenure of JP Nadda as national president till June 2024. Naddas's three-year tenure is scheduled to end on January 20, 2023.

"I am confident that under the leadership of Modiji and Naddaji, BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2024 and once again Modiji will lead the nation as the PM," BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Shah told reporters that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a former party president like him, moved the proposal of extending Nadda's tenure till June next year and the executive unanimously endorsed it.

The widely-expected development underlines the party's preference for continuity as it gears up for the all-important Lok Sabha polls next year, expected in April-May.

With Nadda set to lead the party during the Lok Sabha elections, he will be following the footsteps of his predecessor Shah, whose tenure was also extended so as to allow him to spearhead the organisation during the 2019 polls.

A three-time MLA, Nadda represents Himachal Pradesh in Rajya Sabha and enjoys the confidence of the party's top brass. He was the health minister in the Modi government in the previous term.