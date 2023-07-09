BJP chief Nadda appoints 10 new members to party's national working committee

BJP President JP Nadda has appointed new members to the National Working Committee, aiming to diversify and strengthen the party. The committee plays a key role in policy formulation and election planning.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda has announced the appointment of several members to the National Working Committee. These appointments are expected to have a significant impact on the party's operations and decision-making processes, the party said in a press release.

The newly appointed members of the BJP National Working Committee include Suresh Kashyap, Sanjay Jaiswal, Vishnudev Sai, Dharamlal Kaushik, Ashwini Sharma, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Somveer Ra, Deepak Prakash, Kirodi Lal Meena, and Satish Poonia. Each of these individuals brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the table, which is expected to contribute to the overall effectiveness of the committee, the party added.

With the appointment of these members, the National Working Committee is set to become a diverse and inclusive body, representing various regions and communities across the country. This move aligns with the BJP's commitment to fostering a broad-based representation within the party and ensuring that different perspectives are taken into account during decision-making processes, according to the party.

The appointments made by JP Nadda will come into effect immediately, indicating the urgency and importance placed on strengthening the party's organisational structure.

The National Working Committee plays a crucial role in formulating policies, planning election campaigns, and coordinating the party's activities at a national level.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also appointed Subhash Kannoth as General Secretary (Organisational) of the BJP's state party unit in Kerala.