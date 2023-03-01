BJP President JP Nadda flags off 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in poll-bound Karnataka | WATCH

The rally will span all 224 constituencies of Karnataka as the BJP aims to secure a complete majority in the state — something Shah is certain they will achieve.

President JP Nadda flagged off the Bharatiya Janata Party's flagship election campaign rally in Karnataka on Wednesday. The Southern state will witness four "Vijay Sankalp Yatras" over the next 20 days as the saffron party gears up for the Assembly elections due in Karnataka by May.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai joined Nadda in Chamarajanagar today to kick off the the approximately 20-day rally. Scores of people lined the streets to show their support and waved orange flags alongside the politicians.

Tomorrow, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the rally starting in Belagavi, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited for a roadshow. Additionally, Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the remaining two yatras on March 3.

The rallies will cover around 8,000 km of Indian soil and the state of Karnataka will witness 75 public meetings and 150 roadshows in the run up to the election, Nadda said. It will culminate in a mega grand-finale rally on March 25 in Davanagere which PM Modi will address.

The rally will span all 224 constituencies of Karnataka as the BJP aims to secure a complete majority in the state — something Shah is certain they will achieve.

Speaking at the rally launch, Nadda ensured Karnataka voters that the Modi government, with the blessings of former CM BS Yediyurappa and the hard work of CM Bommai, would change the picture and fate of the state.

Interacting with the Soliga tribal community in Karnataka , Nadda promised that the BJP would open 27 tribal research centres in the country and convert 36,000 tribal villages into "model" villages.

"I want to assure the tribal brothers and sisters that we'll change the landscape of this area," Nadda said.

With a population of around 40,000 people, the Soliga ethnic group is recognised as a scheduled tribe by Indian law.

Nadda highlighted that the Union Budget 2023 had increased the allocation for tribals by 190 percent to Rs 12,461 crore from Rs 4,295 crore back in 2013.

"Our government has worked for the betterment of the tribals, poor, women and deprived. In the Indian government, today, we have 12 ministers from scheduled tribes," Nadda said.

Prior to launching the rally, Nadda visited the Male Mahadeshwara temple in Chamarajanagar with CM Bommai to offer his prayers for the "prosperity and well-being of our nation," he tweeted.

The party chief was welcomed by Bommai and other BJP leaders such as former CM B. S. Yediyurappa at the Mysore Airport in Karnataka earlier today.

While Nadda launched off the rally in Chamarajanagar, Prime Minister Modi met with voters in Belagavi and inquired about their well-being, per the BJP.