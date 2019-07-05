In association with
BJP plays waiting game in Karnataka for power

Updated : July 05, 2019 10:15 AM IST

In the 225-member Assembly, including one nominated, the BJP has 105, Congress 78, excluding the Speaker, JD-S 37, BSP 1, regional outfit KPJP 1 and one Independent.
With the support of the BSP, KPJP and Independent, the ruling allies have 118, which is 5 more than the halfway mark (113) for a simple majority.
