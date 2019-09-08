#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

BJP plans campaign against MP govt from September 11

Updated : September 08, 2019 06:18 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its first state-wide campaign named 'Ghanta Naad Andolan' against the nine-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh on September 11.
The party leaders have been asked to make the campaign a big success.
State party chief Singh, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, MP Pragya Thakur, Sampatiya Uike and several others will be leading the campaign.
BJP plans campaign against MP govt from September 11
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV