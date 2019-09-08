Politics

BJP plans campaign against MP govt from September 11

Updated : September 08, 2019 06:18 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its first state-wide campaign named 'Ghanta Naad Andolan' against the nine-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh on September 11.

The party leaders have been asked to make the campaign a big success.