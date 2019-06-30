#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday

Updated : June 30, 2019 02:59 PM IST

Apart from the significance of the ongoing session, in which his government will present it first budget and also hopes for the passage of many bills, Modi may also speak about key decisions his dispensation has taken since it assumed power in May.
Though there has been no official word about its agenda, it has been customary in the parliamentary party meeting to facilitate Modi following his return from any significant international event.
It will also be the first time in many decades that BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not be present in the BJP meeting.
