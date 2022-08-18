BJP inducts six new faces to parliamentary board — Here's a brief profile

By CNBCTV18.COM

In a major reshuffle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dropped Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board and brought in six new members.

These six new members are BS Yediyurappa, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, Satyanarayan Jatiya, and Sarbananda Sonowal. The parliamentary board members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, and others.

With the new faces, the saffron party is trying to make its key organisational bodies (Parliamentary board and CEC) more socially and regionally representative by inducting members of different communities.

Here is the brief profile of these six new entrants to the BJP Parliamentary Party board:

BS Yediyurappa

He is the former Karnataka chief minister. His inclusion marks the party's efforts to reward the Lingayat leader whose community is critical to its poll prospects in the state assembly elections slated for 2023. Basavaraj Bommai replaced him as chief minister in 2021.

Iqbal Singh Lalpura

A former IPS officer, a Punjab leader and the first Sikh representative in the BJP board. He is currently the chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.

As per a report by NDTV, Lalpura was one of three officers who arrested militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, in a case related to a clash between some Sikhs and Nirankari sect members in 1981.

K Laxman

His inclusion in the highest decision-making body of the party reflects party's focus on Telangana. He was elevation in quick succession — the national president of BJP's OBC Morcha, then nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, and now to the BJP Parliamentary Party Board.

Sudha Yadav

She is now the sole woman leader on the board after the demise of Sushma Swaraj. Her induction is a measure to strengthen the party's base among OBCs in Haryana. In 1999, she shot to prominence after defeating Rao Inderjeet Singh of the Congress by 1.39 lakh votes.

Satyanarayan Jatiya

The seven-time Lok Sabha MP is from Scheduled Caste. He entered politics in 1972 and was a union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. His inclusion is the BJP's attempt to woo the SC community ahead of the state elections in 2023 end.

Sarbananda Sonowal

He is the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. He is the former Chief Minister of Assam and was the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs from 2014 to 2016. He is a tribal face from the Northeast.