Politics
BJP not taking action against erring lawmakers, says Priyanka Gandhi
Updated : July 07, 2019 08:14 PM IST
On Saturday, CCTV footage from a toll booth on the inner ring road in Agra went viral on the social media in which Etawah MP's security staff was seen beating up a toll employee and firing in the air.
In June, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's son, Akash Vijayvargiya, who is also a party legislator from Madhya Pradesh, hit an Indore municipality employee with a cricket bat to protest against a demolition drive.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more