Politics
BJP never indulged in horse-trading, never promised Maharashtra CM post to Shiv Sena: Amit Shah
Updated : November 28, 2019 09:50 PM IST
Shah criticised Sena’s decision to form the government in Maharashtra and added that three parties only have “lust for power” and not a common ideology.
He also claimed that the BJP joining hands with him was not an ideological mismatch, while Sena’s alliance with the Congress was.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more