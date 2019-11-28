#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
BJP never indulged in horse-trading, never promised Maharashtra CM post to Shiv Sena: Amit Shah

Updated : November 28, 2019 09:50 PM IST

Shah criticised Sena’s decision to form the government in Maharashtra and added that three parties only have “lust for power” and not a common ideology.
He also claimed that the BJP joining hands with him was not an ideological mismatch, while Sena’s alliance with the Congress was.
BJP never indulged in horse-trading, never promised Maharashtra CM post to Shiv Sena: Amit Shah
