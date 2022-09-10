BJP needles Congress over price of Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt, then reminded of PM Modi’s expensive suit

By CNBCTV18.com

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt that he wore during the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. According to the ruling party, the T-shirt costs more than Rs 41,000.

Titled ‘Bharat, dekho,’ (India, look), a tweet from BJP’s official handle posted two pictures -- one of Rahul Gandhi at the foot march in a white T-shirt and the other showing the price of a Burberry T-shirt similar to the one he was wearing to be Rs 41,257.

Replying to the tweet, supporters said Gandhi was not using public funds to pay for his clothes.

The Congress claimed BJP’s tweet is a reflection of how it was unnerved by the yatra.

“Are you scared? Seeing the crowd gathered in Bharat Jodo Yatra?” the Congress @INCIndia wrote on Twitter.

It said the BJP should talk about real issues like unemployment and inflation. The party also said if clothes were the point of discussion, then Prime Minister Modi’s 2015 suit that was said to have cost Rs 10 lakh and sunglasses worth Rs 1.5 lakh should also be talked about.

The PM wore a pin-stripe suit which had his name inscribed across each stripe. Later, it was reported that Modi was gifted the suit by NRI businessman Rameshkumar Bhikabhai Virani.

One user Saral Patel @SaralPatel said the BJP was “so rattled by the public's response to #BharatJodoYatra that it is trying everything to divert people's attention from it."

Others took a dig at the PM’s expensive clothes worn at various events.

One user Ankit Mayank @mr_mayank wrote: “PM Modi can wear a suit worth Rs 10 lakhs, sunglasses worth Rs 3 lakhs & a pen worth Rs 1.3 lakh on taxpayers' money. But Rahul Gandhi can't wear a 41k worth T-shirt with his own hard-earned money!”

Another commentator Dinesh Wadera @dineshwadera tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi never claimed he is fakir. His ancestors were at the top post, their legitimate pension and his current income from assets are enough to maintain his living standards.”

Burberry does not ship to India and hence its official website did not show the price of clothes. The US website of the brand shows that the price of the said T-shirt is $480, which comes to about Rs 38,000 at the present rate, Mint reported.