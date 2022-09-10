BJP needles Congress over price of Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt, then reminded of PM Modi’s expensive suit

Mini
A tweet from BJP titled “Bharat, dekho,” (India, look) showed two pictures -- one of Rahul Gandhi at the foot march in a white t-shirt and the other showing the price of a Burberry T-shirt similar to the one he was wearing to be Rs 41,257
Replying to the tweet, supporters said Gandhi was not using public funds to pay for his clothes.
Bharat, dekho! pic.twitter.com/UzBy6LL1pH— BJP (@BJP4India) September 9, 2022
अरे... घबरा गए क्या? भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में उमड़े जनसैलाब को देखकर।मुद्दे की बात करो... बेरोजगारी और महंगाई पर बोलो।बाकी कपड़ों पर चर्चा करनी है तो मोदी जी के 10 लाख के सूट और 1.5 लाख के चश्मे तक बात जाएगी।बताओ करनी है? @BJP4India https://t.co/tha3pm9RYc— Congress (@INCIndia) September 9, 2022
@BJP4India is so rattled by the public's response to #BharatJodoYatra that it is trying everything to divert people's attention from it.Channels are directed to not cover it, still Shri @RahulGandhi Ji and Bharat Jodo Yatra is on the tongue of people.Another desparate attempt!— Saral Patel 🇮🇳 (@SaralPatel) September 9, 2022
So what?PM Modi can wear a suit worth ₹10 lakhs, sunglasses worth ₹3 lakhs & a pen worth ₹1.3 lakh on taxpayers' moneyBut Rahul Gandhi can't wear a 41k worth T-shirt with his own hard earned money!Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai..!!— Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) September 9, 2022
Rahul Gandhi never claimed he is fakir. His ancestors were at top post, their legitimate pension and his current income from assets is enough to maintain his life standards.— Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) September 9, 2022