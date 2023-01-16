BJP national executive meeting: PM Modi's mega roadshow in Delhi today, check key routes to avoid

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting will focus on the upcoming 2023 assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to News 18, the meeting will also focus on current issues in the country and organisational issues within the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand roadshow in Delhi on Monday. the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda along with Union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and other senior party leaders will participate in the event. The roadshow, which was previously planned for Tuesday, will now commence at 3 pm on Monday from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street.

"(The) Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is organizing a road show having mass public participation on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 pm onwards. Prime Minister of India will grace the said road show with his presence," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Delhi Police's traffic advisory

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route. According to the advisory,

> Routes to remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm: Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways), Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane.

> Expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow: Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg.

> Traffic will be diverted at Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions.

> Those going to New Delhi and Old Delhi and Nizamuddin railway stations, ISBT and the IGI Airport have been suggested to leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

(Credit: Delhi Traffic Police) (Credit: Delhi Traffic Police)

BJP's national executive meeting

Meanwhile, the BJP will kick off a two-day national executive meeting at NDMC Convention Centre on Monday. Around 350 executive members, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and several Union and chief ministers will attend the meeting. This is the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat.

What's the agenda of the meeting?

The key meeting will focus on the upcoming 2023 assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to News 18, the meeting will also focus on current issues in the country and organisational issues within the party.

It is likely to "endorse an extension of tenure for party national president JP Nadda", a PTI report said. Nadda’s three-year term as the national president ends this month. He is likely to lead the party till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters on Sunday, party general secretary Vinod Tawde said there will be discussions on political and economic resolutions.

Before the national executive meeting, a meeting of the party’s national office bearers, state unit presidents and various organisational secretaries will be held at the BJP headquarters.

Moreover, a mega exhibition based on six different themes including Good Governance First, Inclusive and Empowered India, and Vishwa Guru Bharat will be showcased at NDMC Convention Centre during the two-day executive meeting.