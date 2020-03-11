BJP names Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh

The Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday named Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh soon after he joined the party.

Scinida quit the Congress on Tuesday. He is an influential leader of Madhya Pradesh where 22 Congress MLAs, most of whom loyal to him, have resigned from the assembly in a bid to topple the Kamal Nath-led government.

The BJP announced the names of its nine Rajya Sabha candidates, including former Congress leader Bhubaneswar Kalita from Assam, and allotted two seats to its allies, including Dalit leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale from Maharashtra.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, criticised the Congress saying that the party is not the same as it used to be and is far removed from reality.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters after being inducted into the party by its president JP Nadda, Scindia hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said the country's future is secure in his hands.

Talking about his decades-old association with the Congress, Scindia said he was hurt and distressed as he was not being able to serve the people in that party.

Attacking the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, he said the dream which he along with his former colleagues saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in 18 months.