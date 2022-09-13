Clashes, tear gas, lathicharge mark BJP's Nabanna Chalo march in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari detained

By CNBCTV18.com

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, was detained on Monday during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) protest march to state secretariat Nabanna. The incident happened when he was trying to visit Santragachi.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van, news agency PTI reported. They were reportedly taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

A clash also erupted between BJP workers and police outside the Raniganj railway station as workers left for Kolkata to take part in Nabanna Abhiyan on Tuesday. Clashes broke out between the two groups inside the Bolpur railway station as well.

Moreover, buses carrying BJP workers, on their way to Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march, were also stopped by the police in North 24 Parganas, ANI reported.

"With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP's Nabanna march via trains, police barricaded paths to railway stations. Twenty of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths," said BJP leader Abhijit Dutta.

A police van was torched amid the BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march. Moreover, police used water cannons and tear gas shells to stop and disperse BJP workers in Santragachhi area of Howrah. They also lathi-charge BJP workers as they tried to scale barricades.

BJP Vs TMC

He also alleged that he was physically assaulted by the Bengal Police. "We are right now in their custody. Life here is like life in North Korea," LoP Suvendu Adhikari said. He also threatened, saying, "Police will have to pay for what it's been doing since yesterday...the BJP is coming."

Meanwhile, TMC's Manojit Mandal was quoted by News 18 as saying, "Suvendu Adhikari leading a rally against corruption is the biggest joke in West Bengal now."

About 'Nabanna Abhijan'

The BJP carried out 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) in Kolkata on Tuesday to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal. BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the march.

Traffic movement was halted by police on Howrah Bridge in Kolkata in view of the march. Police also put up heavy barricading at Hastings near the state government's new Secretariat in Kolkata. To prevent the procession, the West Bengal Police has turned the 5-kilometre radius around Nabanna into a fortress.