Clashes, tear gas, lathicharge mark BJP's Nabanna Chalo march in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari detained

The BJP carried out 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) in Kolkata on Tuesday to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal.
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee detained ahead of BJP's 'Nabaana Chalo' march. @KamalikaSengupt and @Sougata_Mukhreport live #WestBengal #BengalPolitics #NabbanaChaloRally | @akankshaswarups pic.twitter.com/MDTCz0sM8v— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 13, 2022
#WATCH | West Bengal: Police detain BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha and MP Locket Chatterjee from Hastings in Kolkata ahead of BJP's Nabanna Chalo marchLeaders taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar pic.twitter.com/aPgJm7q6Dn— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
#EXCLUSIVE “I was physically assaulted by the Bengal police, we are right now in their custody. Life here is like a life in North Korea” says LoP Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB)Join the broadcast with @AnushaSoni23#PSIScam #WestBengal #SuvenduAdhikari #BJP #TMC pic.twitter.com/MMrCWd90wz— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 13, 2022
#WATCH | West Bengal: Police use water cannons and tear gas shells to stop and disperse BJP workers in Santragachhi area of Howrah, amid their call for Nabanna Chalo march.(Video Source: BJP) pic.twitter.com/du2fp9oOFi— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
West Bengal | Police vehicle torched amid BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march against the state government, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/e6jqE3VIEs— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
#WATCH | WB: "CM Mamata doesn't have the support of her people & so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal... Police will have to pay for what it's been doing since y'day, BJP is coming," says LoP Suvendu Adhikari ahead of BJP's Nabanna Chalo march pic.twitter.com/Qj6v0041zQ— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
West Bengal | Police put up heavy barricading at Hastings near state government's new Secretariat in Kolkata ahead of BJP's Nabanna Chalo march https://t.co/jmotBSVjlY pic.twitter.com/RDL144e5wj— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022