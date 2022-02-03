BJP MPs to explain Budget 2022 to people in their constituencies on Feb 5, 6

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday has asked its MPs to explain the Union Budget 2022-23 to people in their Parliamentary constituencies on February 5 and February 6, a report said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament on February 1. While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the focus of the Union Budget is on providing basic amenities to the poor, middle class and youth. He asserted that it is imperative that India becomes self-reliant.

In his address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' at a BJP event, he said that post-Covid, the possibility of a new world order is emerging and the initial indicators of it are already visible.

A big change is coming in the way the world is viewing India, he said. "People, globally, want to see an empowered and strong India. It is imperative for us that we take our country forward at a rapid pace and strengthen it across several sectors," Modi said.

With inputs from PTI