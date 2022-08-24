Who is Raja Singh, the suspended BJP MLA from Telangana?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini BJP legislator T Raja Singh from Goshamahal Assembly constituency in Hyderabad was arrested on Tuesday for his derogatory comments directed against Prophet Muhammad and later released on bail.

Singh represents Goshamahal Assembly constituency in Hyderabad. He was produced before a court, which turned down the request for remand by the police for not following proper procedure in his arrest and ordered the immediate release of Raja Singh.

Hours after his arrest, the BJP suspended the MLA, but he received a hero's welcome at his office in Goshamahal.

Why was he arrested?

Raja Singh had released a 10-minute video, in which he was allegedly seen making derogatory comments about the Prophet and Muslims. Taking a swipe at comedian Munawar Faruqui, Singh said that if videos mocking Hindu gods and goddesses can be passed as comedy, then why not of religious figures revered by other communities?

Singh had unsuccessfully tried to disrupt Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad last week. He had threatened to set the stage on fire before Faruqui’s visit due to which the suspended BJP MLA was put under preventive custody.

During the arrest, Raja Singh said his video was removed from YouTube and he would upload ‘part 2’ of the clip after his release.

“Once I am released second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for dharma. I am ready to die for dharma,” NDTV quoted Raja Singh as saying.

Why was he suspended?

After the comments by the Telangana lawmaker sparked protests in Hyderabad, the BJP suspended him saying the views expressed by him were contrary to the party’s position and in clear violation of its Constitution.

Om Pathak, the secretary of BJP’s central disciplinary committee, sent a notice to Raja Singh asking him to show cause within 10 days as to why the party should not expel him.

“Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022,” Hindustan Times quoted the notice.

Earlier in the day, workers of All India Majlis-e-Itehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) protested in front of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's office demanding Raja Singh’s arrest. The workers threatened to intensify protests if he was not arrested within 24 hours.

Who is T Raja Singh?

Raja Singh, 45, is a two-time MLA from Goshamahal. In December 2018 Assembly elections, he was the only sitting BJP MLA out of a total of five who retained his seat amid the pro-Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) wave, Indian Express reported.

Raja Singh was a member of the Bajrang Dal, who entered politics as a TDP municipal councillor from Mangalhat in 2009. However, he joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 general elections and won the Goshamahal Assembly seat against Congress.

According to Raja Singh, decades earlier his forefathers settled in Hyderabad and made a living by making idols of gods and goddesses. Singh sold audio and video cassettes from a shop at his family home. However, he later wrapped up the business and ventured into domestic electrical wiring works.

According to Indian Express, there are more than 75 FIRs against the suspended BJP MLA, which are mostly related to hate speeches, disruption of law and order and violation of curfew orders.

Facebook banned Raja Singh in September 2020 for violating the company’s policy that prohibited “those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform”.

Raja Singh is popular in Hyderabad and surrounding areas as the ‘gau rakshak’. He claimed that he and his followers had saved thousands of cows in Hyderabad.

The legislator had suffered head injuries in June 2019 when the police resorted to lathicharge to stop him and his followers from erecting a statue of freedom fighter Rani Avanti Bai Lodh without permission.