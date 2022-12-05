BJP's 2-day meet to review party's preparedness for 2023 state, 2024 LS polls from today

Various groups of leaders, including Union ministers, have also been roped in to further strengthen the party's presence, especially in places where it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is eying victory in 2024.

A key two-day meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will begin on Monday in New Delhi to review the party's preparations and chalk out its strategy for the next round of elections in states and Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BJP's national office-bearers' meeting in the afternoon at the party headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting, to be chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda, will deliberate on the party's future strategy, take stock of its preparations for the next round of state assembly polls and review various ongoing organisational activities, the statement said.

Presidents and general secretaries (organisation) of the party's state units will also attend the meeting.

Various groups of leaders, including Union ministers, have also been roped in to further strengthen the party's presence, especially in places where it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is eying victory in 2024.

Some electorally important states -- Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Tripura and Chhattisgarh will go to polls in 2023.

With inputs from PTI