BJP likely to field candidate in Pratapgarh assembly seat vacated by Apna Dal MLA

Updated : September 03, 2019 11:58 AM IST

After getting rid of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the party is now preparing to sideline the Apna Dal in the upcoming Assembly bypolls.
The BJP is in no mood to let Apna Dal contest the seat, the Anupriya Patel-led party won in 2017.
The Apna Dal, according to sources, is upset with the BJP, but its leaders refuse to comment on the situation.
