BJP leads 9,173 votes in Assam's Majuli shows bypoll trends

By IANS   IST (Updated)
Assam bypolls: As per the Election Commission update around 10.00 a.m., BJP's candidate Bhuban Gam had secured 9,173 votes while Assam Jatiya Parishad's Chittaranjan Basumatary was trailing with 2,515 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in the early trends of the bypoll results in Assam's Majuli Assembly constituency.
The bypoll at this constituency was necessitated after former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tendered his resignation from the Assembly.
As per the Election Commission update around 10.00 a.m., BJP's candidate Bhuban Gam had secured 9,173 votes while Assam Jatiya Parishad's Chittaranjan Basumatary was trailing with 2,515 votes.
Socialist Unity Centre of India's (Communist) Bhaity Richong had so far secured 180 votes while 192 of the voters chose not to vote for anyone and cast NOTA.
First Published:  IST
