BJP leaders meet as party gears up to mark Modi govt's anniversary

A team of senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Anurag Thakur, met on Monday as the party plans a big outreach to mark the third anniversary of the Modi government in its second term after the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 ruled out any major public event during the first two anniversaries. Members of a committee formed by the BJP to decide the modalities of the programme discussed various suggestions at a meeting held at the party headquarters.

Union minister Thakur, BJP general secretaries Arun Singh, C T Ravi and D Purandareswari and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, among others, are part of the panel.

A party source said that as of now a draft has been prepared, and the list of programmes and activities will be finalised in the coming days to highlight various achievements of the government. The committee members also include Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, MPs Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Rajdeep Roy and Aparajita Sarangi besides other organisation leaders like Shiv Prakash and Lal Singh Arya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken oath for a second term on May 30, 2019, after leading the BJP to an unprecedented 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha . His second term has been marked by the government fulfilling several of its core ideological projects, including the nullification of Article 370 and the beginning of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya following a Supreme Court verdict, with the BJP continuing to notch up impressive poll feats in several states.