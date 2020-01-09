Politics
BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi seeks JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar's ouster
Updated : January 09, 2020 09:26 PM IST
Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU.
The HRD ministry, however, ruled out his removal saying sacking him is not the solution but addressing the core issues on campus.
