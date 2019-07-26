Yeddyurappa to take oath as Karnataka CM today at 6 pm
Updated : July 26, 2019 11:56 AM IST
BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as Karnataka chief minister at 6 pm on Friday.
Yeddyurappa met Governor Vala to stake claim to form the government, and requested him to administer oath of office and secrecy on the same day.
Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday had disqualified three rebel Congress MLAs under the anti-defection law.
