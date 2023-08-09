BJP launches 'Quit India' campaign to take on INDIA alliance

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Family rule is inherently undemocratic and irresponsible...The I.N.D.I.A. alliance have been called 'Ghamandia' and they fully deserve it - 'Ghamandia' alliance..."

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday launched the 'Quit India' campaign to take on the INDIA alliance. All BJP MPs assembled in front of the statue of Gandhiji in the Parliament premises.

In the fight for independence against the British, the 'Quit India Movement' was launched on August 9, 1942.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Family rule is inherently undemocratic and irresponsible...The I.N.D.I.A. alliance have been called 'Ghamandia' and they fully deserve it - 'Ghamandia' alliance..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement, taking a dig at INDIA alliance. "Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," he said in a tweet.

He added, "Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India."