BJP kickstarts Madhya Pradesh assembly poll preparations as JP Nadda meets state's senior party leaders

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting with senior leaders of the party's Madhya Pradesh unit including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The meeting, which was held at 11 Ashoka Road, the BJP's old headquarters, was aimed at taking stock of the BJP's preparation for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh next year, sources said.

Besides Chouhan, the meeting was attended by BJP's state president VD Sharma, senior minister in the state government Narottam Mishra and the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijavargiya. BJP's poll in-charge for the state Muralidhar Rao. The party's national general secretary (organisation), BL Santhosh was also present in the meeting.

