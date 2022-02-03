BJP keeps up attack on Rahul Gandhi over Parliament speech

The BJP continued to attack Rahul Gandhi on Thursday over his speech in Parliament, with Union minister Kiren Rijiju saying the Congress leader used to behave like India's "yuvraj" and now thinks that he is its king.

BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda mocked him saying that the "king of comedy is increasingly turning out to also be the prince of darkness". "Yes, of course the Constitution defines India as a union of states. No issue there, but to extrapolate from that to say India is 'not a nation' is not merely ludicrous, but downright sinister," he said.

Gandhi had on Wednesday said the Congress smashed the idea of a king in 1947, but now it has come back and the ruling dispensation had created two India’s -- one for the poor and the other for the rich. Rijiju retorted to it saying that there was indeed two India’s and one of them includes those who go on foreign trips and rave parties.

Also Read

"Two India’s are: 1. People enjoy high-class society life, attend rave parties, frequent vacation trip to foreign destinations and enjoy very colorful life. 2. People live simple life in India, remain with the needy people all the time, think Indian and follow Indian traditions," he said in a tweet.

The Law Minister added, "Earlier he used to behave like India's Yuvraj' and now he thinks he is the King' of India!" BJP spokesperson and Bihar government minister Shahnawaz Hussain also targeted Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi says that we have made huge strategic mistakes in J&K and in our foreign policy. Is he saying that going after terrorists and lifting of article 370 is a wrong policy? Why does he support the propaganda of Pakistan ?" he said.