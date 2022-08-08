BJP-JD(U) split? Nitish Kumar skips Niti Aayog meet, calls Sonia Gandhi

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Apart from skipping the Niti Aayog meet on Sunday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had earlier skipped the oath-taking ceremony of NDA pick President Droupadi Murmu and even gave a miss to a meeting of chief ministers called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Will there be a split between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) soon? This is the question that many are asking after Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar skipped the Niti Aayog meet, fueling the speculations over tension between the allies.

Nitish did not attend the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Although there was no official confirmation on why he skipped the meeting, sources said he did not attend the meeting citing post-COVID debility. Nitish had tested positive on July 25, News18 reported.

RCP Singh quits JD(U)

Earlier on Saturday, former union minister RCP Singh announced his resignation from the JD(U). Singh's announcement came hours after a letter was served on him by the party leadership seeking an explanation about allegations of corruption that got circulated in the media.

"I cannot take it anymore though I am yet to receive the letter...I have had a good career in the IAS as well as in politics. Nobody has ever been able to raise a finger on my probity," Singh said.

Singh had quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to join JD(U) 12 years ago. He had to give up his ministerial berth recently on account of the party denying him another term in the Rajya Sabha.

When asked if he'll join the BJP , Singh said he has not decided on it yet. He even took a jibe at Nitish's prime ministerial ambitions, saying, "He will not become (the PM ) even if he were to be reborn seven times."

'Won't join the central government'

Reacting to RCP Singh's resignation, JDU National President Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, said, "JD(U) isn't a sinking ship, it's a sailing ship." He said some people are trying to damage the party. "Nitish Kumar identified those who were trying to damage it and took steps to mend it," he said.

In a veiled attack on RCP Singh, Lalan said, "What's the need for JD(U) to join the Central cabinet? In 2019 itself, after arriving at a consensus, Nitish made it clear that we won't join the Central government and we stand quite firmly with it. There was a conspiracy to dent the persona of Nitish."

'Nitish dials Sonia Gandhi' and more

Not just this, there are reports about Nitish Kumar dialing Congress chief Sonia Gandhi amid the BJP-JD(U) split buzz. Sources told News18 that Kumar had dialled Gandhi on Sunday and has sought time to meet her.

Before this, Nitish Kumar had skipped the oath-taking ceremony of NDA pick President Droupadi Murmu last month. On July 17, he missed a meeting of chief ministers called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues related to the national flag and deputed BJP’s Tarkishor Prasad instead.

Nitish also snubbed the BJP when he skipped the dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind , hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

JD(U) meet tomorrow, but 'don’t read too much' into it

Amid the speculations, the JD(U) has called a parliamentary meeting of all its MPs, MLAs and MLCs on Tuesday. "There will be a party parliamentary meeting on Tuesday in which all MPs, MLAs and MLCs will participate. This is a regular meeting. Please don’t read too much," JD(U) leader KC Tyagi was quoted by News18 as saying.