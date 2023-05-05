BJP in Karnataka failed across sectors, claims report card by civil rights group

Even as PM Modi turned up the volume ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls 2023, a report card released by Bahutva Karnataka, a forum for justice, harmony and solidarity, graded the BJP government in the state from A to F. The highest grade it received was a C — in economic and fiscal management.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, Bahutva Karnataka, a forum for justice, harmony and solidarity, has released report cards on the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Karnataka across key sectors. The report cards included grades from A to F, with the highest grade received by the BJP government being a C — in economic and fiscal management, The News Minute reported.

The report cards highlighted the government's inability to attain its goals and fulfil the constitutional mandate of education as a basic right, resulting in a grade of E for the education sector. The research questioned the communalisation of education in Karnataka as well as the ban on the hijab in government pre-university institutes, which it claimed contributed to violence throughout the state.

The nutrition sector received a grade of D, with the report pointing to the concerning levels of malnutrition among children in Karnataka. The report identified issues with the implementation of food security schemes and the public distribution system.

Similarly, the agriculture sector received an E grade, and the report criticised the decisions of the government like the passing of anti-farmer laws, including the amendment of Karnataka Land Reforms Act and the Cattle Slaughter Act.

According to the report, the government was found to have failed in ensuring the implementation of the MSPs it had announced. The federalism sector received a grade of F, with the forum levelling various accusations against the ruling party. These included imposing Hindi, reducing the state's share in tax revenue, and removing a powerful local leader like B.S. Yediyurappa from the chief minister’s position.

The environment sector was given a grade of E — and the report highlighted how several water sources in Karnataka are at the risk of depletion, while lakes in Bengaluru are poorly managed. The labour sector was given an F grade. The report pointed out the implementation of the Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2023, which permits factories to increase working hours from 9 to 12, resulted in harsh working conditions for labourers.

On the governance front, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s government also received an E grade, and the report criticised the government's decision to dissolve the Karnataka State Planning Board and the absence of elected municipal councils from 2020. The report also highlighted the government's inability to curb corruption.

Bahutva Karnataka said the state government was suppressing dissent by imposing sedition charges against persons who demonstrated against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The report also pointed out how the current BJP government came to power by "bringing down a democratically elected government," which further undermined democracy.

On the slum dwellers welfare segment, the state government received an F grade. The report card claimed that the government failed to distribute sale deeds to slum dwellers and build houses for them despite announcing the projects.

Finally, the report also gave an F grade to the government on women's rights. The report highlighted the significant increase in crimes against women and the controversy surrounding the hijab that prevented thousands of Muslim girls from accessing education, despite the nationwide 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.