BJP in Karnataka failed across sectors, claims report card by civil rights group

BJP in Karnataka failed across sectors, claims report card by civil rights group

BJP in Karnataka failed across sectors, claims report card by civil rights group
By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 8:03:18 PM IST (Published)

Even as PM Modi turned up the volume ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls 2023, a report card released by Bahutva Karnataka, a forum for justice, harmony and solidarity, graded the BJP government in the state from A to F. The highest grade it received was a C — in economic and fiscal management.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, Bahutva Karnataka, a forum for justice, harmony and solidarity, has released report cards on the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Karnataka across key sectors. The report cards included grades from A to F, with the highest grade received by the BJP government being a C — in economic and fiscal management, The News Minute reported.

The report cards highlighted the government's inability to attain its goals and fulfil the constitutional mandate of education as a basic right, resulting in a grade of E for the education sector. The research questioned the communalisation of education in Karnataka as well as the ban on the hijab in government pre-university institutes, which it claimed contributed to violence throughout the state.


ALSO READ | In Karnataka, PM Modi says Congress opposing 'The Kerala Story' as it is 'standing with terror tendencies'

