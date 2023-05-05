BJP in Karnataka failed across sectors, claims report card by civil rights group

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, Bahutva Karnataka, a forum for justice, harmony and solidarity, has released report cards on the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Karnataka across key sectors. The report cards included grades from A to F, with the highest grade received by the BJP government being a C — in economic and fiscal management, The News Minute reported.

The report cards highlighted the government's inability to attain its goals and fulfil the constitutional mandate of education as a basic right, resulting in a grade of E for the education sector. The research questioned the communalisation of education in Karnataka as well as the ban on the hijab in government pre-university institutes, which it claimed contributed to violence throughout the state.