BJP flags off 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' with focus on tribal votes — Know the 5 routes and plans here

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda flagged off the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in Mahesana on Wednesday, just ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end. Speaking at the event, Nadda said this yatra "is a yatra to establish pride of entire India".

"It's a matter of fortune that Gujarat is the 'Gangotri' of 'Gaurav Yatra' to re-establish the nation on a global map, to make it self-reliant, developed," Nadda was quoted by ANI as saying.

The BJP had decided to launch the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' on five different routes in two days to cover different parts of Gujarat. Nadda flagged off two legs of the yatra — one from Bahucharaji in Mehsana district and another from Dwarka.

What are the routes

These are the five routes:

Bahucharaji in Mehsana district to Mata to Madhh in Kutch district

Dwarka to Porbandar

Zanzaraka of Ahmedabad district to Somnath of Gir-Somnath district

Unai in Navsari district of South Gujarat to Fagvel in Kheda district of Central Gujarat

Unai to Ambaji in North Gujarat.

The BJP plans to cover 144 of the total 182 Assembly constituencies and hold 145 public meetings en route over 10 days, the report said.

Nadda launched the first two yatras. Now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the yatra on three routes on Thursday. These routes include Sant Savaiyanath temple at Zanzarka village in Ahmedabad district, while the other two routes will be from Unai Mata temple in Vansda taluka of Navsari district.

On Tuesday, the party launched LED trucks that will go to 182 assembly constituencies for campaigning. The LED trucks will show the development of the Gujarat government and different schemes of the government, India Today reported.

What's the aim of this 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra'

This yatra aims to reach out to people ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end. However, the focus of this yatra seems to be the tribal vote.

While addressing the public while launching the march in Dwarka, Nadda said, "The yatra will be dedicated to our tribal brothers." He said the journey will be taken while remembering Birsa Munda, a tribal freedom fighter, and the work tribal have for the country.

Of these five routes, the Unai-Ambaji route is the longest route where the tribal districts are concentrated. Also, a major part of another route, from Unai to Fagvel, will also cover parts of the tribal belt, an Indian Express report said.

It's BJP's third time

This is the third time the BJP is holding a Gaurav Yatra in the state.

The first 'Gaurav Yatra' was taken out by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, after the communal riots and before the 2002 state Assembly elections.

The second 'Gaurav Yatra' was organised in 2017 ahead of that year's state assembly polls.

Past elections

In 2002, the BJP had won 127 out of the total 182 seats. In 2017, the saffron party bagged 99 seats and the opposition Congress 77.

The assembly election in Gujarat this year is expected to be held in December.

(With inputs from PTI)