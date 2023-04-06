BJP 44th Foundation Day: PM Modi shames 'baadshahi' mindset, says party undefeatable in 2024 election | WATCH

In his speech, Modi slammed the Congress party and other political parties for being tied to nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism. He asserted that the BJP represents social justice and dreams big and achieves even bigger goals.

Marking the occasion of the 44th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated the BJP's commitment to eliminating corruption, nepotism, and law and order challenges in India. PM Modi also criticised those with a "baadshahi" (feudal) mindset who insulted the poor and backwards since the party took power in 2014.

His speech today coincided with a Congress-led Tiranga march from the Parliament to Vijaya Chowk where the Opposition protested for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

The Prime Minister also cautioned against complacency among the party's workers, despite predictions that the BJP will be unbeatable in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Urging BJP workers to win the hearts of every citizen in the country, Modi emphasised that the party represents a new culture of taking everyone along.

"We have made the mantra of 'Nation First' our motto," PM Modi said. "BJP is working with the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwaas and sabka prayas.'"

PM Modi slammed the Congress party and other political parties for being tied to nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism. He asserted that the BJP represents social justice and dreams big and achieves even bigger goals.

Claiming that 800 million people had gotten free benefits under the PM Anna Yojana, Modi said, "This is social justice that BJP is doing but the Opposition party only thinks about their family."

He also emphasised the importance of training BJP workers in using technology and social media in a better way and working in accordance with the party's ideology and within the confines of India's Constitution.

PM Modi drew parallels between Lord Hanuman, whose birth anniversary was being observed on Thursday, and the BJP's ideals of selfless service. He stressed that the government would act stringently to eliminate ills such as corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges, just as Lord Hanuman took on demons fiercely.

"Our party and our party workers consistently derive inspiration from the values and teachings of Hanuman Ji. India has emerged much stronger to face the ocean-like big challenges. On Hanuman Jayanti, I pray for his blessings to all," PM said on the party's 44th Foundation Day.

Opposition parties have accused the government of using probe agencies against their leaders on corruption charges as part of a political vendetta. However, the Prime Minister cited the free ration scheme, health insurance and other welfare measures as examples of the BJP's commitment to social justice.

"(The Opposition) had never imagined that Article 370 would be history one day. They cannot digest the works BJP is doing. Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying, 'Modi teri kabr khudegi,'" the Prime Minister said.

Celebrations erupt across India

To mark the occasion, BJP National President JP Nadda painted the party's Lotus symbol on a wall in Delhi. His act was mimicked by state presidents across the nation including Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai.

The national president also hoisted the party flag at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

With agency inputs.