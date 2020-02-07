Associate Partners
Politics

BJP forms election committee for Kolkata municipal polls

Updated : February 07, 2020 08:53 AM IST

The elections to 107 civic bodies and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, will be the last major electoral contest ahead of the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal.
Former two-time Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who has joined the BJP from the TMC in August last year, was kept out of the election committee led by state president Dilip Ghosh.
The BJP has made deep inroads in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state by bagging 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats of the state.
