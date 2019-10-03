#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
BJP focuses on Deswali region in Haryana assembly polls to achieve Mission 75

Updated : October 03, 2019 04:45 PM IST

The Deswali belt comprises districts of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonipat, which send 14 MLAs to the 90-member state legislature.
In the 2014 elections, the Congress had won 10 of its 15 seats from the belt.
BJP has set a target of bagging over 75 seats in Haryana assembly polls.
BJP focuses on Deswali region in Haryana assembly polls to achieve Mission 75
