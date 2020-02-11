#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

BJP faced with task of finding out reasons for debacle in Delhi polls as AAP marches to victory

Updated : February 11, 2020 09:26 PM IST

BJP managed to win 8 seats, registering a slight increase from the three it had bagged in 2015.
However, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari rejected the charge of opposition parties that his party fought the polls on a "divisive" agenda.
Tiwari said the causes of BJP's debacle will be "reviewed" on the party forum.
BJP faced with task of finding out reasons for debacle in Delhi polls as AAP marches to victory

You May Also Like

CBI registers case against Educomp Solutions directors for defrauding SBI-led consortium of Rs 1,955 crore

CBI registers case against Educomp Solutions directors for defrauding SBI-led consortium of Rs 1,955 crore

Hyundai Motor India aims to export 1.9 lakh vehicles this year

Hyundai Motor India aims to export 1.9 lakh vehicles this year

Indian Army major develops world's 1st bulletproof helmet that can stop AK-47 bullets

Indian Army major develops world's 1st bulletproof helmet that can stop AK-47 bullets

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
PollWill you buy an EV?
close
Will you buy an electric vehicle?
Tell us
The world’s biggest automobile makers are taking an important turn towards building electric cars. Indian companies are trying to catch up, with Maruti Suzuki and Tata ratcheting up their focus on these vehicles. Maruti, which showcased a concept electric SUV at the Auto Expo, said it has ambitions to sell a million green energy vehicles over the next few years.

What about you? Would you buy an electric vehicle? The high prices are an obvious deterrent. But is that the only reason stopping you?

In this CNBC-TV18-LocalCicrcles survey, we have posed four questions to assess you interest in buying EVs. Let us know what you think.
Advertisement