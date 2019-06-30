#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs and lows on June 28
Asian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting
Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering
Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 69.07 against US dollar
Motilal Oswal
Home Politics
Politics

BJP eyeing 1 crore membership from West Bengal after stellar Lok Sabha showing

Updated : June 30, 2019 05:51 PM IST

West Bengal BJP president and party MP Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday that the saffron outfit was eyeing one crore membership from West Bengal this year.
Urging the party workers to expedite the process of enlisting members, which will commence from July 6, Ghosh told them to reach out to those who did not vote for the BJP.
Ghosh also accused the state's ruling Trinamool Congress of inciting violence in West Bengal and destroying the democratic rights of the citizens.
BJP eyeing 1 crore membership from West Bengal after stellar Lok Sabha showing
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

BJP eyeing 1 crore membership from West Bengal after stellar Lok Sabha showing

BJP eyeing 1 crore membership from West Bengal after stellar Lok Sabha showing

ACCIL lenders approve JSW Group's Rs 1,550-crore takeover bid

ACCIL lenders approve JSW Group's Rs 1,550-crore takeover bid

Honda recalls another 1.6 million vehicles in US over air bags

Honda recalls another 1.6 million vehicles in US over air bags

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV