Politics
BJP eyeing 1 crore membership from West Bengal after stellar Lok Sabha showing
Updated : June 30, 2019 05:51 PM IST
West Bengal BJP president and party MP Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday that the saffron outfit was eyeing one crore membership from West Bengal this year.
Urging the party workers to expedite the process of enlisting members, which will commence from July 6, Ghosh told them to reach out to those who did not vote for the BJP.
Ghosh also accused the state's ruling Trinamool Congress of inciting violence in West Bengal and destroying the democratic rights of the citizens.
