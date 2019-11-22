BJP expels Sharath Bachegowda, Kaviraj Urs for contesting in Karnataka bypolls
Updated : November 22, 2019 02:59 PM IST
BJP has expelled Sharath Bachegowda and Kaviraj Urs for not withdrawing their nominations from the Hoskote segment in Bengaluru Rural district and Vijayanagar segment in the northwest Ballari district.
The BJP has fielded defectors B. C. Patil and Shivram Hebbar, who won the Hirekeruru and Yellapura seats in the May 2018 Assembly elections on the Congress tickets.
The bypolls will be held in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chickballapura, K. R. Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, K. R. Pete and Hunsur.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more