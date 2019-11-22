#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

BJP expels Sharath Bachegowda, Kaviraj Urs for contesting in Karnataka bypolls

Updated : November 22, 2019 02:59 PM IST

BJP has expelled Sharath Bachegowda and Kaviraj Urs for not withdrawing their nominations from the Hoskote segment in Bengaluru Rural district and Vijayanagar segment in the northwest Ballari district.
The BJP has fielded defectors B. C. Patil and Shivram Hebbar, who won the Hirekeruru and Yellapura seats in the May 2018 Assembly elections on the Congress tickets.
The bypolls will be held in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chickballapura, K. R. Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, K. R. Pete and Hunsur.
BJP expels Sharath Bachegowda, Kaviraj Urs for contesting in Karnataka bypolls
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV