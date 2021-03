Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran on Thursday announced that ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan will be BJP's Chief Minister candidate for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

"If the NDA, under the leadership of "Metro Man", gets an opportunity to rule the state, we are confident we will be able to implement development works under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a ten-fold force in Kerala", Surendran said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kerala BJP constituted a 16 member state election committee for the April 6 Assembly polls

Besides Surendran and Sreedharan, union minister V Muraleedharan, BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty, former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, O Rajagopal MLA, C K Padmanabhan and P K Krishnadas are the prominent members of the committee.

Sreedharan joined the BJP in February. "I am entering the political fray with an aim to bring BJP to power in Kerala and work for the state's benefit. If BJP wins Kerala assembly polls, the focus will be to bring the state out of debt trap, develop infrastructure," he said.

The 88-year old Sreedharan played a major role in executing Kerala's ambitious Kochi Metro rail project. A much-admired technocrat, he is credited with changing the face of the public transport system in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)