BJP could win majority on its own in Maharashtra assembly polls, says Union home minister Amit Shah
Updated : October 17, 2019 09:28 AM IST
Union home minister Shah made it clear that Fadnavis will be the CM if the NDA comes to power.
Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.
The BJP and the Shiv Sena are the main constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, contesting 164 and 124 seats, respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more