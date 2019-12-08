BJP, Congress try to corner AAP government for Anaj Mandi fire
Updated : December 08, 2019 04:30 PM IST
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, who visited the spot along with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, said electricity wires were dangling in the area but no action was taken by government agencies despite repeated complaints.
The Congress blamed the AAP government and the BJP-led municipal corporations for the incident.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more