BJP, Congress try to corner AAP government for Anaj Mandi fire

Updated : December 08, 2019 04:30 PM IST

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, who visited the spot along with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, said electricity wires were dangling in the area but no action was taken by government agencies despite repeated complaints.
The Congress blamed the AAP government and the BJP-led municipal corporations for the incident.
