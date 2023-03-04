BJP, Congress spar over Rahul Gandhi’s Pegasus remarks at Cambridge

In a lecture at the Cambridge Judge Business School, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance of spyware, Pegasus.
Indian democracy is a public good. At least 50% of the people who live in a democratic space live in India. Therefore, preserving the Indian democracy means defending the democratic structure on the planet.:Sh. @RahulGandhi at CambridgeFull video here: https://t.co/kcK9KQyDkC pic.twitter.com/D3EO9NuZIq— Congress (@INCIndia) March 3, 2023
पेगासस फ़ोन में नहीं राहुल गांधी के दिमाग़ में है।बार-बार झूठ बोलकर विदेशी मंचों का इस्तेमाल कर भारत को बदनाम करना राहुल गांधी की आदत बन चुकी है।आख़िर राहुल जी की ऐसी क्या मजबूरी थी, उनके फ़ोन में ऐसा क्या था कि पेगसास इश्यू पर उन्होंने अपना फ़ोन जमा नहीं करवाया? pic.twitter.com/hObTf9xoWw— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 3, 2023
Instead of introspecting on loss of 172 seats out of 180 in N.East polls,loss of 50+ elections out of 54 under his command,Rahul Gandhi is busy crying wolf on foreign shores!RG Cambridge speech is Classic Case of “Naach Na Jaane,Aangan Tedaa” or “Bad Workman blames his tools”— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) March 3, 2023
First foreign agents target us!Then our own targets us on a foreign land!Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Cambridge was nothing but a brazen attempt to denigrate our country on foreign soil in the guise of targeting Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji.Thread— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023
श्री अनुराग ‘गोली मारो’ ठाकुर,बिन माँगी सलाह है - राहुल गांधी जी के कैम्ब्रिज का पूरा लेक्चर सुनिएथोड़े आपके ज्ञान चक्षु खुलेंगे - कुछ बच्चों को सिखाने लायक़ बनियेगाकब तक मंच से नफ़रती भाषण के भरोसे घिनौनी राजनीति करते रहिएगा? @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/8E56cgaA9c— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 3, 2023