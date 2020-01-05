#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
BJP, Congress hold protest, speak same lingo on Nankana Sahib attack

Updated : January 05, 2020 03:25 PM IST

The two parties agree to disagree on everything -- be it the goods and services tax (GST), mooted by the Congress and implemented by the BJP, or Aadhar, piloted by the Congress and sharply opposed by the BJP only to become its staunch defender after coming to power.
On Saturday supporters of both the BJP and the Congress raised the same anti-Pakistan slogans.
BJP, Congress hold protest, speak same lingo on Nankana Sahib attack
