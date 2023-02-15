Donations of national parties during FY 2021-22 increased by over 31%, says report

The report was based on donations above Rs 20,000 that were declared by the national parties. The segregation of donations according to state was made by ADR based on the addresses provided by the parties in their donations report to the Election Commission

The total donations to national parties during the financial year 2021-22 rose by Rs 187.03 crore or 31.50 percent to Rs 780.77 from the previous fiscal, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

As per ADR report, the BJP received Rs 614 crore as donations while the Congress got Rs 95 crore during this period. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one of the main political parties of Uttar Pradesh, declared that it did not receive any donation above Rs 20,000.

"A total of Rs 614.63 crore from 4,957 donations was declared by the BJP, followed by Rs 95.46 crore from 1,255 donations declared by Congress. The donations declared by the BJP are more than three times the aggregate declared by the Congress, NCP, CPI, CPI(M), NPEP and AITC for the same period," the ADR report claimed.

The report claimed that donations to the BJP rose by 28.71 percent from Rs 477.55 in 2020-21 crore to Rs 614.63 crore 2021-22. However, the saffron party's donations had decreased by 41.49 percent during FY 2020-21 in comparison to a year earlier.

The Congress' donations increased by 28.09 percent from Rs 74.52 crore during FY 2020-21 to Rs 95.46 crore during FY 2021-22. However, India's grand old party's collection decreased by 46.39 percent between FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21.

In comparison to the previous financial year, CPI(M) and National People's Party announced decrease in donations declared by 22.06 percent or Rs 2.85 crore and 40.50 percent or Rs 24.10 lakhs respectively.

The report was based on donations above Rs 20,000 that were declared by the national parties. The segregation of donations according to state was made by ADR based on the addresses provided by the parties in their donations report to the Election Commission (EC).

If data from States/UT are to be looked at, Delhi topped the list with Rs 395.85 crore donation to national parties followed by Rs 105.3523 crore from Maharashtra and Rs 44.96 crore from Gujarat. Moreover, a total of Rs 12.26 crore (1.57 per cent of total donations received by national parties in FY 2021-22) could not be attributed to any state/Union Territory due to incomplete information provided by the parties.

A total of 2,551 donations to the national parties were made by the corporate sector amounting to Rs 625.88 crore, that made 80.16 percent of total donations. Only 19.64 percent or Rs 153.33 crore of total donations was by 4,506 individuals.

BJP topped the list with a total of 2,068 donations amounting to Rs 548.81 crore. The Congress, on the other hand, received a total of Rs 54.57 crore via 170 donations amounting Rs 40.89 crore via 1085 individual donors.

The Prudent Electoral Trust donated a total of Rs 353 crore to the BJP and Congress together and is the top donor to parties that received the maximum amount.

-With input from PTI