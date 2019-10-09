BJP confident of winning all 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh bypoll
Updated : October 09, 2019 11:00 AM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will start addressing election meetings in all the constituencies where by-elections are being held from October 15.
The BJP held nine out of the eleven seats that are going to the polls while the Samajwadi Party (SP) had the Rampur seat and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) held the Jalalpur seat.
The BJP is contesting ten seats out of the eleven seats while one seat (Pratapgarh) has been given to Apna Dal.
