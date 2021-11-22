BJP's JP Nadda begins 2-day UP visit today; address booth leaders in Gorakhpur, Kanpur

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will be on a two-day tour of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh from Monday. He will attend a number of organisational meetings, including the party's booth heads from Gorakhpur and Kanpur.
BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will start his programme by offering puja at the Gorakhnath temple and then attend a number of party programmes before reaching Lucknow in the night where he will chair key meetings.
भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda ji के उत्तर प्रदेश के दो दिवसीय प्रवास के पहले दिन के सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम। pic.twitter.com/espLRoJt9y— Office of JP Nadda (@OfficeofJPNadda) November 21, 2021
Reports said Nadda is likely to visit the home of a BJP worker from the Rajbhar community in Chargawan block. The BJP’s former ally Om Prakash Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has joined hands with the Samajwadi Party (SP).
Gorakhpur is the home town of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple. Nadda will be visiting Kanpur on Tuesday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the state on November 25 to address a “booth sammelan” in the Awadh region in Sitapur district. Home Minister Amit Shah might address such meetings of booth presidents in western Uttar Pradesh and the Braj region this month but the schedule is not finalised yet.
Uttar Pradesh is headed for the Assembly polls in early next year along with four other states.
